Bliss

Clear Genius Spot Treatment

$14.99

At Target

This powerful spot treatment with maximum strength 2% salicylic acid and Bliss’ blend of clean, non-irritating ingredients is clinically-proven to help reduce redness, size and swelling in one use for a clear, calm complexion. Skin Types: ALL skin types, especially OILY and BREAKOUT-PRONE How To Use: Cover the entire affected area with a thin layer one to three times daily. Key Ingredients: Exclusive CLARITY 5™ Complex: • SALICYLIC ACID: Clears out pores and controls excess oil production while removing dead skin cells. • WITCH HAZEL: This botanical extract soothes and tones skin while helping clear clogged pores. • NIACINAMIDE: Also known as vitamin B3, it helps diminish pores and blemishes while shielding skin from environmental stressors. • ZINC PCA: Regulates skin’s oil production while calming redness. • CICA: Helps calm and soothe skin from dehydration or irritation. BLISSFULLY FREE FROM: •Parabens •Phthalates •SLS/SLES •DMDM Hydantoin •Urea •Petrolatum •Mineral Oil •DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA •Formaldehyde