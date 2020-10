Minimo

Bling 20% Vitamin C Drops

$28.95

Buy Now Review It

VITAMIN C. Antioxidant that helps halt the development of dark spots and discolorati HYALURONIC ACID. Improves skin’s firmness and moisture retention. SERICIN. Collagen boosting silk protein that inhibits discoloration. PORTULACA OLERACEA. Mineral rich plant extract that helps reduce the signs of aging.