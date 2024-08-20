Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
e.l.f.
Blemish Breakthrough Stick It To Zits Pimple Patches
$8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At e.l.f. Cosmetics
Need a few alternatives?
e.l.f.
Blemish Breakthrough Stick It To Zits Pimple Patches
BUY
$8.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Starface
Hydro-stars Pimple Patches + Case
BUY
£11.95
Beauty Bay
Starface
Hydro-star Clear Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
BUY
£10.95
Beauty Bay
Starface
Hydro-stars Clear - 32ct
BUY
$12.99
Target
More from e.l.f.
e.l.f.
Bronzing Drops (pure Gold)
BUY
$12.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
e.l.f.
Bronzing Drops (pure Gold)
BUY
£12.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
e.l.f.
Suntouchable !nvisible Sunscreen Spf 30
BUY
£14.00
Beauty Bay
e.l.f.
Pure Skin Moisturiser
BUY
£12.00
Boots
More from Skin Care
e.l.f.
Blemish Breakthrough Stick It To Zits Pimple Patches
BUY
$8.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
ILIA Beauty
Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment
BUY
$26.00
Credo
Rhode
Barrier Restore Cream
BUY
$30.00
Rhode
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted