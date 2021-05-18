KraveBeauty

Great Barrier Relief

This creamy serum fights off environmental aggressors and evens out skin tone and texture. A blend of conditioning oils fight irritation, discoloration, and breakouts caused by a damaged skin barrier. Skin is left looking clear and feeling calm. Star ingredient tamanu oil helps to soothe irritation and calms redness. It targets breakouts and smooths texture. Safflower and rosehip oils add creaminess and provide essential fatty acids to support the skin barrier. This trio of oils quenches dry skin without greasiness. Niacinamide targets spots and discoloration for more even, brighter skin. Ceramides, which are essential to skin health, help replenish fatty “building blocks” of the skin barrier. Together, Great Barrier Relief helps repair the barrier to keep the good stuff in and the bad stuff out. pH of 5.6-6.6. Cruelty free and formulated without artificial fragrances and colors, parabens, sulfates, animal products, alcohol, mineral oils, essential oils, and silicone. 45ML/1.52OZ