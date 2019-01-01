The perfect jet set addition, wear this like Alexa Chung! Whether it's on a plane or out to the movies, this cropped, faux fur jacket with a vintage feel checks all the boxes: comfortable, soft, and warming, just like being hugged by a giant teddy bear.
Fabric: Soft, plush faux fur. Dry clean only. 100% Polyester.
Fit Details: Relaxed fit. Fits true to size. Model is wearing size XS. Size XS is roughly equal to US Petite size 0 to 2. Measurements from XS: Garment length: 51 cm. Bust: 100 cm. Shoulder: 46 cm. Sleeve length: 54 cm.