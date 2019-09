Ganni

Blackstone Spiral-bleached Cargo Jeans

These blue and white Ganni Blackstone spiral-bleached cargo jeans feature a classic five pocket design, a high waist, zipped cargo pockets and wide legs. These off-duty Ganni cargos inspired us to coin a new phrase – ‘A lady of leisure never changes her stripes’. We’ll be brunching and lunching in these easy-going trousers for many years to come.