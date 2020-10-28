Vans

Black & White Og Classic Slip-on Platform Sneakers

$60.00

At SSENSE

Canvas slip-on sneakers featuring check pattern in black and white. Round toe. Elasticized gusset in white at sides of tongue. Padded collar. Logo flag in white and black at outer side. Buffed leather lining in white at collar. Platform rubber midsole in white featuring rubberized stripe and logo in black at heel. Treaded rubber outsole in tan. Approx. 1.25" platform. Supplier color: Black/White Upper: textile. Sole: rubber. Imported. 202739F128038