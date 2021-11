DustyandDella

Black & White Geometric Print Wavy Clay Hair Slides

$8.44 $6.33

Gorgeous handmade and lightweight pair of clay wavy shape hair slides. These have a contrast colour design in black and white in a geometric print. At the back they have silk fabric covered metal lever grips but please note there are no grooves/teeth in the grip so these do not hold a lot of hair they are more decorative. This design is also available in stud and dangle earrings.