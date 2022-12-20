Girlfriend Collective

Black Vivien Mock Neck Bodysuit

$58.00 $40.60

Ooh, you need it. The Vivien Mock Neck Bodysuit is designed with our ultra-stretchy, lightweight (and of course, recycled and recyclable) ribbed FLOAT material, and was made just for your cold weather base layer needs. Goes great with jeans, trousers, sweats — why not try ‘em all? Made from 89% recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and 11% spandex Recyclable with ReGirlfriend Ultra-lightweight, stretchy ribbed fabric with a soft-to-the-touch feel Built-in support bra Scoop neck, low back silhouette, designed to be worn fitted to the body Snap closure for easy on and off Comes in both brief and thong options To take care of it, machine wash cold and lay flat to dry — we recommend using a microfiber filter or filtering wash bag. ;) Please note colors may bleed at first, so always wash with like colors in cold water.