Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
aeydē
Black Uma Ballerina Flats
$375.00
$323.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Need a few alternatives?
Sam Edelman
Miranda Buckle Ballet Flats
BUY
$130.00
Free People
Castañer
Pat Two-tone Raffia Slides
BUY
£130.00
Net-A-Porter
Vagabond
Delia Shoes
BUY
£90.00
Vagabond
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Soft Ballet Flats
BUY
$275.00
Shopbop
More from aeydē
aeydē
Ellan Ankle Strap Thong Sandals
BUY
$325.00
Bloomingdale's
aeydē
Ellen Palladium-plated Hoop Earrings
BUY
£210.00
aeydē
aeydē
Miri Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
$551.00
Net-A-Porter
aeydē
Rae Creamy Nappa
BUY
$480.00
aeydē
More from Flats
Sam Edelman
Miranda Buckle Ballet Flats
BUY
$130.00
Free People
Castañer
Pat Two-tone Raffia Slides
BUY
£130.00
Net-A-Porter
Vagabond
Delia Shoes
BUY
£90.00
Vagabond
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Soft Ballet Flats
BUY
$275.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted