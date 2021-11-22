Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Girlfriend Collective
Black Trail Short
$55.00
$38.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend
Bend, stretch, flex. These high rise, water-wicking shorts are lined with compressive micro running shorts and have a zip back pocket for storage.
Need a few alternatives?
Girlfriend Collective
Black Trail Short
BUY
$38.50
$55.00
Girlfriend
promoted
Tommy Hilfiger
Linen Drawstring Waist Shorts
BUY
$179.00
Tommy Hilfiger
ThirdLove
Wonderknit™ Pajama Short
BUY
$75.00
$100.00
ThirdLove
Heron Preston for Calvin Klein
Women's Recycled Polyester Alpaca Bike Shorts
BUY
$68.00
Calvin Klein
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Black Trail Short
BUY
$38.50
$55.00
Girlfriend
Girlfriend Collective
Moss Paloma Racerback Dress
BUY
$88.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Black Sport Skort
BUY
$79.80
Girlfriend
Girlfriend Collective
Fawn Vivien Mock Neck Bodysuit
BUY
$47.60
$68.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Shorts
Girlfriend Collective
Black Trail Short
BUY
$38.50
$55.00
Girlfriend
promoted
Tommy Hilfiger
Linen Drawstring Waist Shorts
BUY
$179.00
Tommy Hilfiger
ThirdLove
Wonderknit™ Pajama Short
BUY
$75.00
$100.00
ThirdLove
Heron Preston for Calvin Klein
Women's Recycled Polyester Alpaca Bike Shorts
BUY
$68.00
Calvin Klein
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted