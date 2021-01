Touch Body Works

Black Tie Charcoal Body Wash

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Touch Body Works

A creamy and purifying body wash that leaves skin hydrated with crisp and clean scent. This is a shea butter body wash that cleanses and moisturizes the skin,infused with activated charcoal to gently exfoliate and remove impurities from the skin. Perfect for those who may have acne, such as blackheads and pimples.