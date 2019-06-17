Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Solid and Striped

Black The Eniko Swimsuit

$170.00$51.00
At SSENSE
Stretch nylon swimsuit in black. Crewneck collar. Criss-crossing straps at back. Open sides. Tonal stitching. 80% polyamide, 20% elastane. Made in Morocco.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Of Ssense's Massive Summer Sale
by Emily Ruane