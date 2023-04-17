Fifty Shades of Grey

Black Rose Silicone Clitoral Suction Stimulator

The Fifty Shades of Grey Rose Clitoral Suction stimulator is an object of true beauty, with the most thrilling of intentions. “There’s something about you, though, and I’m finding it impossible to stay away.” – Anastasia Steele. Delicately sculpted, velvet-soft petals surround a powerhouse of delicious suction prowess, elegantly poised to deliver 10 intense pleasure modes, composed of 6 speeds and 4 patterns, straight to your clitoris. Designed for longevity and so that you can enjoy the ripples of intense clitoral pleasure over and over again, the Fifty Shades of Grey Rose Clitoral Suction stimulator is fully rechargeable. Both quietly powered and waterproof too, this rose-shaped beauty is versatile and discreet, making it perfect for intimate moments anywhere. Slather generously with your favorite water-based lubricant for extra pleasurable sensations. Your Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator comes with a Fifty Shades of Grey storage bag, making it an ideal erotic gift for fans of the books. Part of the Fifty Shades of Grey Official Pleasure Collection approved by author E L James.