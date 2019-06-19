Primula

Black Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

C$19.98

Style:Pace. With The Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker, You Can Easily Make Cold Brew Coffee With A Smooth, Robust Flavor That Is 65 Percent Less Acidic Than Traditional Hot Coffee, Far Less Bitter And Easier On The Digestion. The Bpa Free Pace Boasts A Simple Design That Makes It Easy To Use And Clean. The Pace Is Composed Of A Fine Mesh Cold Brew Filter For A Smooth As Silk, Grit Free Beverage- A Removable Bottom That Makes Cleanup A Breeze- And A Temperature Safe Borosilicate Glass Cold Brew Pitcher With A Generous 1.6 Quart Capacity, With A Silicone Top Gasket Top For Drip-Proof Service That May Be Used With Or Without The Brew Filter And A Slip Resistant Base.