Radarte

Black Oversized Radarte La Sweatshirt

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Depop

Black Oversized Radarte LA Embroidery Sweatshirt with White Text Front Embroidery: "Radarte" Back Embroidery: "Los Angeles California" Limited Edition, past season item Unworn item All Sales Final Orders ship out on Friday's Oversized Fit Made in the USA 80% Cotton 20% Polyester