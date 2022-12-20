Girlfriend Collective

Black Luxe Legging

$92.00 $64.40

Buy Now Review It

At Girlfriend Collective

Your standard legging this is not. Luxe is designed for both work and play with an ultra soft feel, subtle sheen, and plush heavy weight. A stylish solution for when you’ve got a board meeting at 5:00 and a Zoom gala at 5:30. Made from 77% recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and 23% spandex Heavyweight, spongy fabric provides medium compression Inside of fabric is moisture-wicking and peached for softness Subtle matte sheen for an extra luxey look Two small front waistband pockets and one back waistband pocket for cash, credit card, or keys Soft four-way stretch designed to mold to your body To take care of it, machine wash cold and hang to dry — we recommend using a microfiber filter or filtering wash bag. ;) Please note colors may bleed at first, so always wash with like colors in cold water.