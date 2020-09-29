United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Crocs
Black Lives Matter
$3.99
At Crocs
Black Lives Matter Item #10008850 We have always been an advocate for equality and inclusivity and encourage everyone to Come As You Are™. As a response to Croc Nation’s many requests, we worked with one of our own extremely talented Black artists on our Crocs creative team to create these Jibbitz™ charms. We are also very proud to have donated to the @NAACP in honor of this movement. Black Lives Matter. Not a toy. Not intended for children under 3 years of age.