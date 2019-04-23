Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Pyer Moss
Black Leather Taxi Driver Ma-1 Bomber Jacket
$1600.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Long sleeve supple leather jacket in black. Rib kn... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Black Fashion Designers To Shop This Holiday
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cropped Leather Jacket
$1595.00
$957.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
See By Chloé
Varsity Bomber Jacket
$645.00
$451.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Pearl Embellished Wes Moto Jacket
$800.00
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
DETAILS
Theyskens’ Theory
Jiker Biker Jacket
$963.85
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
AMI
Patchwork Jacket
$715.00
$500.50
from
Ami Alexandre Matiussi
BUY
DETAILS
The Arrivals
Niels Iii
$265.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
DETAILS
Maje
Floral Windbreaker
$445.00
$311.50
from
Maje
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Coat
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Meet The Designer Who Can’t Keep Her Crystal Durag In Stock
More and more we are looking to our phones to scope out the latest products, brands, and designers on Instagram. In the case of Cheyenne Kimora, the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Prada Is The Latest Fashion House To Go Fur-Free
As issues of sustainability and ethical responsibility move to the forefront of the industry, more and more brands are striving to enact lasting, positive
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ozwald Boateng’s New York Show Will Honor the Harlem Renaissance
Ozwald Boateng, the youngest Black designer to open a business on London’s Savile Row in 1995, is bringing his talents to New York City. For the first
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted