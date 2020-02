Anemone Swim

Our High Waisted Cheeky Bottom is designed with a high-rise, fitted waist, and a cheeky coverage bottom. Product Details: Sensitiveecosystem certified, all materials are UV protected UPF 50+, fully lined Black Slip-on Composition: 72% polyamide, 28% elastane Machine washable - Ships with Anemone wash bag Made in Los Angeles ANEMONE SIZE XS S M L US 00 | 0 0 | 2 4 | 6 8 | 10