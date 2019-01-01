Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen Spf 30

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At BLK + GRN

BlackGirlSunscreen is a weightless, ultra-sheer, fragrance free, melanin reinforcing SPF 30 sunscreen moisturizer that empowers the everyday women to have fun under the sun. BlackGirlSunscreen should be worn by the pool, to the beach, for sporty activities, and even during day to day errands. Leaving no white residue and having a product specifically made for your skin enables you to feel fearless and confident while being outside. Women that wear BGS are women of the sun-and they exemplify a happy and healthy lifestyle.