As Ibi Zoboi says in the introduction of this YA short story anthology, there's no one way of being Black. Zoboi, an acclaimed author of YA fiction, recruited 16 other Black authors to write about "teens examining, rebelling against, embracing, or simply existing within their own idea of blackness." The resulting anthology is both thought-provoking and star-studded, with fiction from Jason Reynolds (the Track series), Dhonielle Clayton (The Belles), Nic Stone (Dear Martin), among many others. Together, the voices create a multitude of perspectives of Black teens growing up and into themselves.