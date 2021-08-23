Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Girlfriend Collective
Black Compressive High-rise Legging
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend Collective
Our #1 seller. Compressive, squat-proof, ultra-high rise sustainable black leggings made from 25 recycled water bottles.
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo
Heattech Leggings
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Girlfriend Collective
Black Compressive High-rise Legging
BUY
$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
HUE
Ultra Leggings With Wide Waistband
BUY
$28.80
$36.00
Zappos
Gap
Basic Black Jersey Leggings
BUY
$17.00
$29.95
Gap
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Peregrine Windbreaker
BUY
$98.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Summit Track Pant
BUY
$82.01
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Summit Track Pant
BUY
$82.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Summit Track Pant
BUY
$82.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Leggings
Uniqlo
Heattech Leggings
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Girlfriend Collective
Black Compressive High-rise Legging
BUY
$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
HUE
Ultra Leggings With Wide Waistband
BUY
$28.80
$36.00
Zappos
Gap
Basic Black Jersey Leggings
BUY
$17.00
$29.95
Gap
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted