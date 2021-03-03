Black And White Gingham Ruched Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit

$32.99

Buy Now Review It

Fabric: 80% Chinlon, 20% Spandex Ruched Front, Back Cross Straps, Gingham Print Pattern About Cup Style: With Padded Cups Garment Care: Regular Wash. Recommend with Cold Water. Do not Use Bleach. Do not Tumble Dry. Occasion: Best Holiday Gifts for Mom, Wife, Girlfriend or Women You Love. Perfect for Tropical Vacations, Summer, Beach & Pool, Honeymoon, Cruise. Available in 5 Plus Sizes: L=14W, XL=16W-18W, XXL=20W-22W, 3XL=24W-26W, 4XL=28W-30W. Please Refer to Our Size Chart for Specific Measurements to Achieve the Perfect Fit.