Andover Millsu2122

Bjorn 59″ Rolled Arm Settee

$1299.99 $289.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This settee is the perfect pick for a small-scale seating ensemble or a bedroom accent. Made from solid maple wood, it offers a traditional appearance with rolled arms and turned legs finished in walnut. Foam padding and web suspension add comfort to the seat, while 100% polyester upholstery ties it all together with button tufts and a neutral solid hue.See More.