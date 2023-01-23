Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Machete
Biwa Necklace
$98.00
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Machete
Need a few alternatives?
BaubleBar
Bennett 18k Gold Tennis Necklace
BUY
$128.00
BaubleBar
By Anthropologie
Pavé Tennis Necklace
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Dorsey
Moss Round Cut 3mm 4-prong Lab-grown Necklace
BUY
$310.00
Dorsey
Mango
Link Chain Necklace
BUY
$14.99
$29.99
Mango
More from Machete
Machete
Petite Oval Link Necklace In Gold
BUY
$20.00
$60.00
Machete
Machete
Machete Smart Watch Band
BUY
$65.00
Anthropologie
Machete
Interchangeable Link Necklace In 14k Gold
BUY
$225.00
Machete
Machete
Kate Hoops In Tortoise Checker
BUY
$44.00
Machete
More from Necklaces
BaubleBar
Bennett 18k Gold Tennis Necklace
BUY
$128.00
BaubleBar
By Anthropologie
Pavé Tennis Necklace
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Dorsey
Moss Round Cut 3mm 4-prong Lab-grown Necklace
BUY
$310.00
Dorsey
Mango
Link Chain Necklace
BUY
$14.99
$29.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted