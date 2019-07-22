Crocs

Bistro Graphic Clog

£39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Crocs

Choose your culinary inspiration and serve up some serious comfort with these Bistro Clogs, featuring a variety of bold graphic motifs to help you express your passion in the kitchen. Designed with food service, hospitality, and health care workers in mind, they’re light and supportive enough to get you through even the longest shifts. Crocs-Lock™ slip-resistant treads, extra protection at the toes, and a variety of graphics come together to help you serve up your best. Bistro Graphic Clog Details: Choose from a variety of graphic inspirations, including flames, stainless steel, cutlery, tye dye, sushi, fishbone, kitchen utensils, bacon and eggs, and bandana Crocs Lock™ slip-resistant tread Fully molded, easy to clean with soap and water Enclosed toe design and thicker metatarsal area help protect foot from spills Easy to clean with soap and water Contoured footbeds add to the comfort Iconic Crocs Comfort™: Lightweight. Flexible. 360-degree comfort. ASTM F2913-11 tested, CE Certified Meets or exceeds EN ISO 20347:2012, OB, SRC