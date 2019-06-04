Bisson

Bisson Portofino Ciliegiolo Rosé

$17.98

Importer notes: "Ciliegiolo is a red grape native to northern Italy that is seldom seen these days, and Pierluigi Lugano vinifies it to show its light and fruity character. The wine is ripe with intense fruit flavors of cherries and forest berries and a touch of tartness, complemented by an enduring, minerally finish. Approximately 400 cases are imported for the US market annually."