Barnett's

Biscotti Cookies Gift Box

$36.99

All Biscotti Arrive Freshly Baked!Savor our unique variety of handmade biscotti, baked from scratch the old fashioned way. Hand formed, hand cut, and personally packaged, all of our biscotti use only the finest, freshest, all-natural ingredients. Our products are enhanced with fresh aromatic spices, roasted nuts, pure vanilla, real oils (with no margarine used at all), plump craisins and delectable nut crunches. There are no commercial additives or harmful preservatives added to our mixes. Bite in and feel the delicious aromas and flavors envelop you.What you get:24 beautiful handmade artisan biscotti.Perfect tasty gift idea for any party, dessert buffet or occasion.A magnificent classy box with an elegant hand tied bow.Specs and Details: Gift box dimensions: 12" x 12" x 1.5".Overall Shipping Weight: 1.8 pounds.Flavors: chocolate craisin, chocolate chip, caramel chip, nut crunch, almond crunch, and cookie crunch.How To EnjoyEat them straight out of the box.Save them for a special celebration (think Birthday, Holiday, Appreciation&hellip-.).Send as a gift via selecting &ldquo-add gift receipt&rdquo- at cart checkout.Prime Delivery to teachers, colleague, or that special someone in your life who appreciates the finer things in life&hellip-.A personal note from Adley Barnett: As an Aussie living in USA I&rsquo-ve always been on the lookout for the perfect something to go with my morning cuppa. As soon as I moved to the US, I started baking with the encouragement of family. My husband and kids always love sampling my experiments and sweet creations. Over time we perfected our favorites which we now share through our family business, Barnetts. I am delighted to see all the great feedback on my products and hope to have you hooked soon.