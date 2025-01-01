Milk Bar
Birthday Cake
$50.00
At Milk Bar
Our bestselling Birthday Cake is inspired by the supermarket stuff we grew up with, and it took us over two years to get it just right: three tiers of rainbow-flecked vanilla Birthday cake layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles. Tastes like childhood.
Reviews
“
Just all-around goodness.
"
Anonymous
We can never agree on food because everyone's palate differs from one another — AND YET — this cake was beloved by all. It was moist, sweet, but not overly sugary and looks beautiful. Just all-around goodness.