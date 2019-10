RuckusPop

Birth Control Pills Earrings, Birth Control Pills Jewelry, Contraceptive, Funny Earrings, Funny Jewelry, Gag Gift, Fun Jewelry, Fun Gift

$7.50

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

VACATION ANNOUNCEMENT: We will be taking a break from Thursday, June 20th, through Saturday, June 29th. Any orders received after Sunday, June 15th, will be processed upon our return in within 5 business days. We will be checking in to answer any questions. Birth Control Pill Earrings- the perfect