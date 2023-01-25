Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
promoted
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Boston Tabacco Brown Oiled Leather
$260.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Birkenstock
Need a few alternatives?
Ugg
Tasman Slippers
BUY
$100.00
Anthropologie
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandals In Tweed
BUY
$130.00
Birkenstock
Castañer
Pasha Satin Espadrille Sandals
BUY
£36.00
£120.00
The Outnet
AERE
Leather Fringe Sandals
BUY
$140.00
The Iconic
More from Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Sandal
BUY
$160.00
Urban Outfitters
Birkenstock
Cotton Twist Women
BUY
£14.95
Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling
BUY
$170.00
Zappos
Birkenstock
Wool Boston Slippers, Cocoa
BUY
£72.00
John Lewis
More from Flats
Penelope Chilvers
Low Mary Jane Velvet Shoe - Red
BUY
£199.00
Penelope Chilvers
christintinaboutique
Rose Single Shoe Square Toe Mary Janes
BUY
£52.78
£62.09
Etsy
Repetto
Rose Many Janes
BUY
£295.00
Repetto
Repetto
Rose Mary Janes
BUY
£295.00
Repetto
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted