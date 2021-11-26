Birch

Birch Natural Mattress

$1699.00 $1299.00

At Birch by Helix

Airflow & Breathability Don't sweat it - each organic mattress comes with an organic cotton cover as its top layer, hygroscopic organic wool, and breathable natural Talalay latex in order to increase airflow and keep you cool for a good night’s sleep on your new bed. Optimized For Pressure Relief Each natural latex mattress uses premium hypoallergenic and organic materials from nature, like sap tapped from rubber trees, to create the right pressure relief and contour for your body. With a medium-firm feel, this is a great mattress for side sleepers, as well as back sleepers and stomach sleepers. GREENGUARD Gold & GOTS Certified Free of any polyurethane foams and harmful chemicals (i.e fire retardants, formaldehyde, or pesticides) each mattress is sustainably sourced with your complete safety in mind. At Birch, we reject the use of toxic chemicals and our products are certified safe from VOC off-gassing, which means you’ll be safe from harmful emissions. Our eco-friendly mattress sets the highest standards of safety for a non-toxic mattress made with natural materials. See GREENGUARD Gold Certification → See GOTS Certification →