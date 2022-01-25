Fluide

Save 20% when you buy the set! Create your statement look AND make a statement for the planet. Our ocean-friendly glitter is made of biodegradable cellulose. The biogdegradable glitter trio includes sparkling Silver, gorgeous Gold and poppin' Pink. Vegan | Cruelty-free | Made in the USA. Compostable and GMO-free. Net wt. approx 9 grams Ingredients: Microcrystalline cellulose, glycerin, H2O, Polyurethane-33. May Contain: Aluminum, FD&C Yellow #5, D&C Red #7.