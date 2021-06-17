Belei

Bio-complex Moisturizer

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

Details: A lightweight, silky moisturizer formulated to keep dry skin feeling smooth and refreshed What it does: This silky moisturizer contains high level of our advance formula of hyaluronic acid. Blended with squalene and glycerin, it locks in valuable moisture for hours to keep your skin feeling hydrated Application: Cover face, applying with fingertips in an upward, feathering motion starting at the base of your neck or chin. Reapply whenever skin craves a moisture boost Good to know: Designed for dry skin Dermatologist tested. Formula not tested on animals Formulated without parabens, fragrances, sulfates, phthalates Made in the U.S.A from U.S. and imported ingredients Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385 This 20% bio-moist complex contains a high level of our advanced formula of hyaluronic acid. Blended with squalane and glycerin, this silky, lightweight formula locks in moisture for hours to keep your skin feeling smooth and refreshed.