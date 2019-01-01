Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Maison Michel
Billy Ears Reversible Velvet Beret
$490.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion.com
Featured in 1 story
The Best Velvet Pieces Of The Season
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Marni
Embellished Caviar Visor
$830.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Sun Visor
$14.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Studio
Wool Blended Hat
$19.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Marciano
Wide Brim Hat
$78.00
from
GUESS by Marciano
BUY
More from Maison Michel
DETAILS
Maison Michel
Ribbon Embellished Calf Hair Hat
£580.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
Maison Michel
Billy Suede Beret
$580.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Maison Michel
Andre Trilby Hat
$545.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Maison Michel
Blanche Wide-brim Rabbit-felt Hat
$440.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Hats
DETAILS
Opening Ceremony x Yoko Ono x Shinoyama
Double Fantasy Hat
$45.00
$27.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Natural Straw Easy Boater With Size Adjuster
$19.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Calabasas
Calabasas Hat
$41.33
from
AzixShop
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Straw Hat
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Trends
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limi...
The past few years have given rise to a strange combination of minimalism and maximalism. Bombarded with information about our spending habits (the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring
Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted