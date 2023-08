Quay

Big Time

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Quay

You’ve made it BIG TIME with our classic mid-sized geometric frame. This unisex lightweight everyday style is so comfortable, you’ll forget you have them on. Designed to be worn by all face shapes and sizes. Lens: Gradient and polarized lenses Frame: Round shape Arms: Standard metal arms Nose Bridge Fit: Adjustable silicone nose pads Case and cloth included.