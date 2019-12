Sexy Hair

Big Sexy Hair Get Layered

C$24.00

Buy Now Review It

Packed with moisturizing agents, big sexy hair get layered flash dry thickening hairspray helps to condition and soften without product build-up or leaving your hair dry. It is quick drying and also protects from humidity, frizz and damaging UVA/UBV rays. Buildable hold factor and great versatility.