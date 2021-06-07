Huron

Big 3 Kit

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

The no-nonsense, full-size "I just want to feel, look and smell better" kit. - Body Wash: Invigorating wash refreshes as it deep cleans, deodorizes and conditions. A clean, crisp and invigorating scent with energizing eucalyptus, cooling menthol, and a refreshing blend of citrus, juniper and aromatic greens. - Face Wash: A multi-action creamy cleanser and mild exfoliator in one. A clean, subtle hint of refreshing peppermint, energizing citrus and invigorating juniper. - Face Lotion: Ultra-light moisturizer smoothes and renews for great looking skin. A clean, subtle hint of refreshing peppermint, energizing citrus and invigorating juniper. - No parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones or aluminum. 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the USA in 100% recyclable packaging.