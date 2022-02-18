Bico

Tunisian Ceramic 35oz Dinner Bowls, Set Of 4

$35.99

Buy Now Review It

| PREMIUM QUALITY & HEALTHY | Lead & cadmium free high quality ceramic pasta plates. MICROWAVE & DISHWASHER SAFE. Sturdy, versatile and fashionable at the same time, safe for everyone to use! | ORIGINAL DESIGN | Set of 4 Ceramics 35oz bowl, it can be your perfect choice for both daily household use or hosting grand gatherings for all occasions | ELEVATE YOUR DINING EXPERIENCE | Amaze your guests with an entire collection of your favorite pattern! You can check them out from our brand store | HANDY SIZE & FUNCTIONAL | The shallow yet wide mouth shape is perfect for holding anything with sauce but still keeping it easy to spoon out, including soup, pasta, salad, beans or anything you can think off! STACKABLE size, saves your cupboard space efficiency | ATTRACTIVE GIFT | All our products are packed safely with styrofoam and placed in cardboard boxes, definitely gift box ready and can be a gorgeous gift for your loved ones on special occasions, such as Christmas, birthday, house warming, wedding, easter or other holidays