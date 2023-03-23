BIC

Bic Easyrinse Anti-clogging Women’s Disposable Razors

One 2-count pack of BIC EasyRinse Anti-Clogging Women's Disposable Razors for a smoother shave with less irritation* Breakthrough anti-clogging blade technology results in up to 60 percent less time rinsing** and up to 25 percent less strokes needed*** Easy Rinse Shaving razors with four longer-lasting*, titanium-coated blades for a close and comfortable shave, plus dual lubricating strips enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E for enhanced glide Whether it's coarse, long or pesky, trust that your EasyRinse Disposable Shaver for women is ready for all hair types and all areas of the body Slim, portable razor for women with glitter handle to stow in your gym bag or toiletries kit — get a smooth shave whenever, wherever you need it Say goodbye to constant blade clogging and enjoy a smoother shave with BIC EasyRinse Women's Disposable Razors. BIC EasyRinse shavers for women feature patented anti-clogging technology designed with the optimal amount of space between the blades for easy rinsing and less clogging and irritation. This two-pack of EasyRinse disposable shaving razors for women is a great choice for a faster** shave — up to 60 percent less time rinsing** and up to 25 percent less strokes needed***. Each EasyRinse disposable shaver boasts four longer-lasting*, titanium-coated blades, a pivoting head and dual lubricating strips enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E. Shaving shouldn't be frustrating, so the BIC EasyRinse women's razor for shaving makes it easier to tame any unwanted fuzz, even long or coarse hair. Plus, this slim portable razor can slip easily into travel kits or gym bags for a fantastic shave — whenever, wherever. Experience breakthrough technology at a price you are sure to love with BIC EasyRinse Disposable Razors for women — designed for a smooth, effortless shave with less rinsing, skin irritation and clogging. *Vs. BIC Sensitive. **Vs. BIC Flex 3. ***Vs. BIC Flex 5.