Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Just Female
Bianca Jacquard Blazer
$200.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Jacquard blazer jacket
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
BCBG MAXAZRIA
Kamryn Slim Classic Blazer
$248.00
from
BCBG
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Casual Blazer
$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
Stella McCartney
Emilia Jacket
$1700.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
Joseph
Laurent Stretch Crepe Blazer
$895.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Just Female
DETAILS
Just Female
Spencer Slip Dress
C$126.77
C$37.44
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Just Female
Spencer Slip Dress
$88.00
$25.99
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Just Female
Tanner Floral Blouse
$120.00
$59.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Just Female
Mynte Striped Wide Leg Pant
$119.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Suiting
DETAILS
The Drop
Blake Long Blazer
$69.90
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Anita Ko for Tibi
Mixed Check Belted Steward Blazer
$595.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Double Breasted Jacket
$100.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Munthe
Dietes Checked Woven Blazer
$385.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted