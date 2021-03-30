UO

Bianca Embroidered Babydoll Dress

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 60978392; Color Code: 015 Sweet babydoll silhouette blended with a classic midi length in this UO dress. In a plaid fabric decorated with allover embroidered detailing. Topped with thick shoulder straps at the scoop neck and matching scoop back. Content + Care - 100% Viscose - Dry clean - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Length: 43.25”