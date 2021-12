Sweaty Betty

Betty Ski Base Layer Top

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sweaty Betty

Our high-performance base layer top for on or off the slopes. Sweat-wicking fabric with an anti-bacterial finish. Slim fit with a high neck and long sleeves. Seamless design for no chafing and ultimate comfort. All-over retro pattern. SNP to Hem 65cm /25.5". Model wears size S and is 178cm/5'10" tall. Style Code: SB6859 Colour: Navy Blue Retro