Too Faced

Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara

$29.00 $14.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Be queen for a night inside our DIVINA dress! This mini dress is chock-full of feminine details, including a low-cut wrap-over neckline, a faux wrap skirt with a glamorous pleat on the side, and gathered shoulders for a gorgeous puffed style look. It is done in sparkling silver metal fiber and fully lined to feel like a second skin. DIVINA also features a handy hidden zipper on the side. The perfect dress for making a dazzling impression at parties! - Mini dress - Low-cut wrap-over neckline - 76% metal fiber, 24% silk - Lining: 97% viscose, 3% elastane