Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Gloves & Mittens
Patagonia
Better Sweater Fleece Gloves
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Patagonia
Warm and cozy mittens that convert to fingerless gloves designed for multipurpose sport or casual activities, made of sweater-knit recycled polyester fleece.
Need a few alternatives?
A New Day
Women's Fashion Mixed Long Leather Tech Touch Gloves
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
A New Day
Mixed Long Leather Tech Touch Gloves
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
Zimmermann
Allia Linen Mini Dress
C$1105.00
from
Holt Renfrew
BUY
Chanel
Radiant Arancio Longwear Nail Colour
C$33.00
from
Chanel
BUY
More from Patagonia
Patagonia
Raven Rocks Hoody
$229.00
from
Patagonia
BUY
Patagonia
Lunar Frost Hooded Vest
from
Patagonia
BUY
Patagonia
Heavyweight Merino Daily Crew Socks
$28.00
from
Patagonia
BUY
Patagonia
Ahnya Fleece Pants
$79.00
from
Patagonia
BUY
More from Gloves & Mittens
Cuddl Duds
Fleece Glove With Infrared Lining
$38.00
from
Macy's
BUY
A New Day
Women's Fashion Mixed Long Leather Tech Touch Gloves
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
A New Day
Mixed Long Leather Tech Touch Gloves
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
Zimmermann
Allia Linen Mini Dress
C$1105.00
from
Holt Renfrew
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted