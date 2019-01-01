Tatcha

Bestsellers Set

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A set of four bestsellers based on pure, minimalist ingredients and packed with Japanese anti-aging superfoods.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, and Combination Skincare Concerns: Dullness and Uneven Texture, Pores, and DrynessHighlighted Ingredients:- Hadasei-3 (Green Tea, Rice, and Algae): Works to soften, hydrate, and restore a healthy, youthful-looking radiance. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: Tatchas pure formulas are non-irritating, non-sensitizing, dermatologist-tested, and cruelty-free. These products are also formulated without mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, urea, DEA, or TEA.This Set Contains:- 0.8 oz/ 25 mL Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil- 0.35 oz/ 10 g Polished Classic Rice Enzyme Powder- 0.34 oz/ 10 mL The Water Cream- 0.4 oz/ 12 mL Luminous Dewy Skin MistClean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.