Bestar

Bestar Nebula 90“ Queen Wall Bed Kit Queen Mattress Included - White

$2104.99

Buy Now Review It

QUALITY MATERIALS: Our Queen Wall Bed with a 25” Storage Unit Bundle is made from quality particle board compliant with Carb phase 2. The bundle includes a cushion-firm mattress. SPACE SAVER: Ideal for small spaces and multifunctional rooms. When the murphy bed is folded up, the cabinet and storage units measures 89.6” W X 89.1” H X 20” D. When opened, the bed extends 92.3” from the wall. COMFORTABLE: Euroslat mattress foundation increases sleeper’s comfort. The tight-top mattress is made with 778 independently-pocketed 13-gauge coils covered by multi-layered foam and quality fabric. CONVENIENT: Thanks to the dual piston system, the bed folds up and down safely in seconds without heavy lifting. The customizable storage unit includes a reversible door, 2 fixed shelves, 3 adjustable shelves, and 2 rods. NOTE: 3 people are required for assembly. Maximum weight supported is 1000 lb (including mattress). Minimum height of anchoring wall is 91.5”, minimum floor clearance is 122”.