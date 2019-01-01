Raaka Virgin Chocolate

Best Sellers Chocolate Bar Trio

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

Our best sellers collection includes three flagship single origin bars that showcase the unique flavors of our bean-to-bar dark chocolate. (1.8oz Bars - 3 Pack): Bourbon Cask Aged (82% cacao), Pink Sea Salt (71% cacao), and Coconut Milk (60% cacao). Flavor/Source: Our Bourbon Cask Aged is a Good Food Award winner. To make it, we age Tanzanian cacao in bourbon casks for a month. The cacao soaks up flavor from oak, producing a deeply dark bar that’s woody with a fruity finish. Our Pink Sea Salt is a perfectly balanced dark chocolate and the ultimate crowd pleaser- a rock solid classic. Finally, our Coconut Milk bar is a modern, tropical twist on traditional milk chocolate. Unroasted Chocolate: With our Bean-to-Bar process, Raaka is devoted to making the most uncommonly delicious chocolate the world has ever known- we approach it as a food – not a candy. At our Brooklyn factory, we make everything from scratch with ethically sourced, single-origin, certified organic, unroasted cacao, crafting unique recipes that bring out the best of the bean. We’re committed to working directly with growers to source high quality cacao and pay beyond fair trade prices for it. Features: All of our chocolate is certified kosher, non-GMO, organic, vegan, and gluten free, and is made in small batches from bean-to-bar in Red Hook, Brooklyn. This 3 pack ships in a hand-stamped muslin sack (see photo). Suitable For/Uses: Our Best Seller’s pack is a healthy and delicious luxury. The craft and design make it a wonderful gift on its own or in a basket of assorted presents. Need a holiday gift? Chocolate is the answer. Our chocolate makes a great gift for the holidays: Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter, chocolate lovers, girlfriends, boyfriends, and spouses alike. We make premium dark chocolate with the world’s best ingredients, and it’s sure to please lovers of artisan, fine goods.