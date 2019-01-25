Search
Susan Alexandra

Best Friend Necklace

$138.00
At Susan Alexandra
A fierce and loving presence that sits right over your heart chakra. What a gift!   Shown here with the Little Friend Necklace. •expect a 20-30 day wait for your jewelry creations•   Handpainted bronze pendant on bronze chain.
Featured in 1 story
The Nostalgic Jewelry Of Our Childhoods Is Back
by Bobby Schuessler